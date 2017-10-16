Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Only contributing defensively
Ouellet has generated five hits and six blocked shots through five games of this 2017-18 campaign.
The bottom-pairing defenseman has played in every game so far, albeit averaging a mere 16:44 of ice time. Head coach Jeff Blashill doesn't need the Frenchman to do much with the puck, but it's for that very reason that Ouellet isn't an intriguing fantasy option. In fact, the 24-year-old is still searching for his first point this season.
