Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Picks up helper in win over Sabres

Ouellet recorded an assist through 16:01 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

This was the first point of the campaign for Ouellet, and considering he hasn't played 20 minutes in a game yet this season, his fantasy value is extremely limited. The 23-year-old defenseman should probably have more offensive success moving forward because of his puck-moving acumen, but he's still unlikely to be a reliable assist in many settings.