Red Wings' Xavier Ouellet: Subbing in Saturday

Ouellet will be in the lineup for Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Ouellet reportedly will take the place of Nick Jensen in this next game, but there's really nothing to get excited about here. Detroit's ranks 25th in the league in scoring, and the team relies much less on its blueliners for offense in comparison to your average NHL squad.

