Aston-Reese was recalled by Detroit on Saturday.
Aston-Reese scored 10 goals and 14 points in 77 appearances with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23. The 29-year-old has 42 goals and 80 points in 307 career NHL games.
More News
-
Red Wings' Zach Aston-Reese: Shifts to waivers•
-
Red Wings' Zach Aston-Reese: Signs with Detroit•
-
Zach Aston-Reese: Carolina says goodbye•
-
Hurricanes' Zach Aston-Reese: Inks PTO with Hurricanes•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Aston-Reese: Gets rare postseason goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Aston-Reese: Scores twice Tuesday•