Aston-Reese was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Aston-Reese played in 77 games for the Maple Leafs last season but has yet to get into action with the Red Wings in 2023-24. Still, with Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed) and Klim Kostin (undisclosed) all going on injured reserve Monday, Aston-Reese figures to make his NHL season debut versus Dallas on Monday.