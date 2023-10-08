Aston-Reese was placed on waivers Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Aston-Reese signed a one-year, two-way contract Detroit on Sunday after being released from his professional tryout with Carolina on Friday. If he clears, the 29-year-old forward could begin the 2023-24 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Zach Aston-Reese: Signs with Detroit•
-
Zach Aston-Reese: Carolina says goodbye•
-
Hurricanes' Zach Aston-Reese: Inks PTO with Hurricanes•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Aston-Reese: Gets rare postseason goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Aston-Reese: Scores twice Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Zach Aston-Reese: Rare goal•