Aston-Reese signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Red Wings on Sunday.

After he was released from his PTO with Carolina on Friday, Aston-Reese will now get another shot in Detroit. The 29-year-old center posted a career-high 10 goals and 14 points last season with Toronto. Aston-Reese could compete for a bottom-six role with the Red Wings, though he may serve as forward depth in the AHL.