Johnson (concussion) will become an unrestricted free agent Monday after not receiving a qualifying offer from Chicago.
Johnson was limited to five points in 42 games last season and missed the final 16 games due to a concussion. The 25-year-old has 17 points in 141 career NHL contests.
