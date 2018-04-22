Boucher (hand) was waived by the Canucks on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Boucher is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, so if any team claims him, it will only be claiming his rights. The 24-year-old played 20 games for Vancouver this season and accrued three goals and five points while averaging 11:23 of ice time. Boucher is still recovering from a broken hand he suffered in early April, but if he clears waivers he will be assigned to AHL Utica where he can compete for the Calder Cup when healthy.