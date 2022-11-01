Duke signed a deal Tuesday to play for HK Nitra in Slovakia, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.
Duke was the first-ever signing of the Golden Knights, but never got a chance to play at the NHL level. In 45 games with Henderson of the AHL last year, the 26-year-old forward contributed six goals and 10 points.
