Reid Gardiner: Invited to training camp
Gardiner will attend Canucks training camp, TSN reports.
The 22-year old right-winger will look to impress at camp, but remains a longshot to start the season with the big club. Gardiner spent the majority of last season playing in the ECHL and appears bound for full-time AHL duty in 2018-19.
