Elie did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres and will become a UFA on Friday, Sabres beat writer Joe Yerdon reports

Elie spent the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Rochester, producing eight goals and five assists in 34 contests. He has 106 games of NHL experience, so it's possible the 25-year-old could garner some interest as a depth forward. He hasn't played in the NHL since making 16 appearances in 2018-19 with the Sabres, in which he produced just one helper.