Krastenbergs scored the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in Latvia's 4-3 win over Germany in Olympic round-robin play Saturday.

The 27-year-old played hero for Latvia, beating Philipp Grubauer midway through the third period to give his team a 4-2 lead, and eventually its first Olympic win since 2014 in Sochi. Krastenbergs has had an up-and-down professional career in Europe, but he's coming off a career-best campaign for HK Dukla Michalovce in the Slovak Extraliga in 2024-25, racking up 31 goals and 50 points in 53 games. He has two goals and three points in two games during the current tournament.