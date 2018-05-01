Berra agreed to terms with NLA Fribourg-Gotteron on Tuesday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.

Berra will return to his native Switzerland after spending the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with AHL San Diego. The netminder went 16-12-0 with a 2.66 GAA in his 32 outings for the Gulls. The 31-year-old last played overseas in 2012-13 for Biel HC and likely has seen the last of his days in the North America. In total, Berra logged 76 NHL appearances in which he registered three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and a 20-36-4 record.