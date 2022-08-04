Clune will hang up his skates and join the Maple Leaf's Department of Player Development, the team announced Thursday.
Clune spent the bulk of his 15-year professional career playing in the minors, primarily with the Toronto Marlies but did log 139 NHL contests for the Kings, Predators and Leafs. In those appearances, the veteran winger garnered seven goals, 15 helpers and 327 PIM while averaging 8:35 of ice time.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: Re-ups with AHL club•
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: Sent down to minors Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: Promoted to Maple Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: Recalled by Maple Leafs Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: "Loaned" to AHL team•
-
Maple Leafs' Rich Clune: Recalled from AHL•