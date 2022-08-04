Clune will hang up his skates and join the Maple Leaf's Department of Player Development, the team announced Thursday.

Clune spent the bulk of his 15-year professional career playing in the minors, primarily with the Toronto Marlies but did log 139 NHL contests for the Kings, Predators and Leafs. In those appearances, the veteran winger garnered seven goals, 15 helpers and 327 PIM while averaging 8:35 of ice time.