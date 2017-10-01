Play

Bachman was waived Sunday by the Canucks, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Bachman started just five games in goal for the Canucks last season and went 2-3 while allowing 2.64 goals per game. Should he clear waivers, Bachman will likely return to AHL Utica, where he posted a 12-11-3 record in 2016-17.

