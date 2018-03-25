Lintner hasn't played professionally since the 2014-15 campaign.

Lintner logged 112 NHL games, the last of which was with the Penguins during the 2002-03 season. In those outings, the defenseman tallied eight goals, 12 assists and 54 PIM. After leaving North America, the Slovak spent 12 seasons playing in various European leagues before finally calling it a career.

