Richard Park: Coaching South Korean Team
Park has spent the past four seasons as a member of the coaching staff for the South Korean international team.
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Park played 738 NHL games, the last of which was in 2011-12 when he was on his second stint with the Penguins. Drafted by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 1994 NHL Draft, the center went on to play for Anaheim, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Vancouver and the New York Islanders.
