Nash has retired after 15 NHL seasons due to complications with a concussion he sustained last March, Darren Dreger of TSN reports, citing player agent Joe Resnick.

Resnick of Top Shelf Sports Management Inc. writes that "the risk of further brain injury is far too great if Rick returns to play." Nash made six NHL All-Star appearances and the prolific Canadian skater took home the gold medal at the World Championship in 2007, as well as the Winter Olympic Games in 2010 and 2014. He hangs up his skates having recorded 437 goals and 368 assists over 1,060 games between the Blue Jackets, Rangers and Bruins, respectively.