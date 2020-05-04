Ridly Greig: Highly ranked NHL Entry Draft prospect

Greig landed at No. 14 among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting Draft Prospect Rankings list leading up to the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Greig's scoring pace (1.06 points per game) was tops for WHL Brandon this season, and his 60 points in 56 games were third behind teammates Luka Burzan (62 in 62, drafted by Colorado) and Ben McCartney (61 in 61). He won't be 18 until August and is listed at a mere 162 pounds, so he's still got plenty of time to develop physically and grow his game. Potential NHL draft suitors will want to see him clean up some of the undisciplined play (83 PIM in 2019-20), which sometimes includes blowing defensive coverage by leaving the offensive zone early, but his breakaway speed, tendency to find twine (26 goals) and effectiveness manning the point on the power play (nine goals) will no doubt outweigh those concerns. It's also worth nothing that, in terms of pedigree, the Alberta native's dad (Mark Greig) suited up for 125 NHL contests after being taken 15th overall in the 1990 NHL Draft.