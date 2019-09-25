Riley Barber: Waived by the Canadiens
Barber was waived by the Canadiens, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The Canadiens announced following Monday's preseason game that they intend to send Barber down to AHL Laval, but they need to expose him to NHL waivers first. Other teams will have until noon Wednesday to claim Barber.
More News
-
Canadiens' Riley Barber: Signs with Montreal organization•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Heads back to minors•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Placed on waivers•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Turns heads in preseason opener•
-
Capitals' Riley Barber: Heading into pivotal training camp•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.