Sheahan did not receive a qualifying offer from the Penguins and will become an unrestricted free agent, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, but it was also reports by Mackey that Pittsburgh and Sheahan are in discussions on a new contract. Filling the third-line center role, the 26-year-old registered 11 goals and 32 points in 15:17 of ice time per game during his 73 games with the Penguins. If the two sides don't reach an agreement, Sheahan will surely draw plenty of attention on the market.