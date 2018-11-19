Rob Schremp: Announces retirement
Schremp announced his retirement from professional hockey on his Instagram account.
Schremp -- who was drafted 25th overall by the Oilers in 2004 -- hasn't played in the NHL since the 2010-11 campaign and has spent the bulk of the years since playing overseas. In 114 NHL games, the center notched 20 goals and 34 helpers, in addition to 214 points in 292 AHL contests.
