Fabbri signed a professional tryout agreement with AHL Charlotte on Monday.

Fabbri has been trying to work his way back into the NHL after being cut from his training camp PTO with the Penguins. A stint with the Checkers could help convince the Hurricanes to sign the veteran winger to a two-way deal. In 44 regular-season games with the Ducks last year, Fabbri notched eight goals and eight helpers while averaging 16:12 of ice time.