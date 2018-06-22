Lehner (lower body) will not be tendered an offer by the Sabres, ending his stint with the club.

Lehner has been the starter in the Queen City for the past two seasons, but the organization has opted to move in a different direction, according to general manager Jason Botterill. The decision may be an indication that Linus Ullmark will take over the No. 1 job -- depending on whether Chad Johnson re-signs with the club. For the 26-year-old Lehner, it seems likely he will find a landing spot, but he may need to settle for a backup job to start the 2018-19 campaign.