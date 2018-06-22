Robin Lehner: Won't be back with Buffalo
Lehner (lower body) will not be tendered an offer by the Sabres, ending his stint with the club.
Lehner has been the starter in the Queen City for the past two seasons, but the organization has opted to move in a different direction, according to general manager Jason Botterill. The decision may be an indication that Linus Ullmark will take over the No. 1 job -- depending on whether Chad Johnson re-signs with the club. For the 26-year-old Lehner, it seems likely he will find a landing spot, but he may need to settle for a backup job to start the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...