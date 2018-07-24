Rod Pelley: Headed overseas
Pelley signed a contract with SonderjyskE of the Danish league Tuesday.
Pelley has logged 256 games in the NHL, but has been in the minors since 2011-12 and will now give European hockey a try. The Ohio State University product has likely played his final contest in the NHL, having tallied nine goals and 20 helpers over his career.
