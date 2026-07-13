Rodrigo Abols: Signs with Swiss team

Abols (ankle) signed a three-year contract with SC Bern of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

Abols had three goals, 10 points, 43 shots on net, 49 hits and 24 blocked shots across 42 appearances with Philadelphia during the 2025-26 regular season. According to Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Abols sat out the final 35 games of the regular season and all 10 of the Flyers' playoff contests after he suffered a fractured fibula, a torn syndesmosis joint and a deltoid ligament injury against the Rangers on Jan. 17.