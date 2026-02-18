Cervenka picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Canada in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.

The 40-year-old helped set up tallies by Lukas Sedlak and David Pastrnak in the first period, giving Czechia a 2-1 lead and sparking hopes of a massive upset that eventually came to naught. Cervenka, who's still playing for HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga, wraps up what will likely be his third and final Olympics with two goals and five points in five games.