Roman Lyubimov: Flips KHL club
Lyubimov agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Magnitogorsk Metallurg on Thursday.
Lyubimov logged 47 games with the Flyers in 2016-17, but seems to have decided against returning to the NHL any time soon. At this point, it may not be worth stashing the winger even in deeper formats, given his apparent disinterest in giving the NHL another shot.
