Polak isn't listed on the Stars' Phase 3 training camp roster, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Polak has already agreed to a multi-year contract with Czech club HC Vitkovice for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond, so the fact that he has elected to forego the NHL's Return to Play doesn't exactly come as a surprise. At this point it looks like the 34-year-old blueliner has almost certainly played his last NHL game. If that ends up being the case, he'll finish his NHL career having totaled 26 goals and 140 points in 806 games split between the Blues, Maple Leafs, Sharks and Stars over 14 seasons.