Roman Polak: Not offered contract

Polak may not be getting a contract from the Leafs, but will be invited to continue practicing with the team, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Polak is attempting to make a comeback from a lower-leg injury the cut his 2016-17 season short. It appears the blueliner wasn't able to show enough to convince team brass that he is back to 100 percent, but general manager Lou Lamoriello isn't ready to completely cut ties. If the 31-year-old is open to remaining with the club as a practice participant, he could still earn a permanent contract down the road.