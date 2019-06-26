Rourke Chartier: Let go by San Jose
The Sharks didn't send Chartier a qualifying offer Tuesday, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Chartier had an extremely limited role with the Sharks this season, picking up one goal while posting a minus-5 rating in 13 games, so this move doesn't come as a surprise.
