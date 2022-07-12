Balcers was designated for waivers by the Sharks on Tuesday in order to buy out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Balcers set new personal bests across the board this season, including games played (61), goals (11) and assists (12). Despite his solid production, it seems the Sharks don't want to pay him $1.55 million this year, which seems a solid bargain based on his production. As such, Balcers shouldn't have to wait long to find a willing contract partner and could even be in line for a slight pay bump.