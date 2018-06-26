Ryan Faragher: Set to become UFA
Faragher was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Ducks, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent, Eric Stephens of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Based on the fact that Faragher has been limited to action between the ECHL and AHL the past three years and now lacks an NHL employer, the netminder can safely be ignored in all fantasy formats.
