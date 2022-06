Francis was not extended a contract from the Flames on Wednesday, but he remains draft eligible, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan

Francis was selected in the fifth round (143rd overall) in 2020, but the Flames lost his signing rights but not extending him a contract offer. At 20 years old, the undersized winger is eligible to be drafted again in 2022 -- if he isn't selected again, he'll be a free agent. He posted 65 points in 54 contests with QMJHL Saint John in 2021-22.