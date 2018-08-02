Hamilton will join San Jose as a pro scout, per AHL.com.

Hamilton went undrafted coming out of the OHL in 2005-06 and spent the majority of his 13-year professional career playing in the minors. The winger did log 30 NHL games for the Maple Leafs and Oilers, in which he notched one goal, four assists and eight PIM. Having hung up his skates, the 33-year-old should provide a keen eye as a scout for the Sharks, having spent so much time playing in the AHL.