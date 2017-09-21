Play

Hamilton was released from his professional tryout agreement with Edmonton on Thursday.

This is an unfortunate development for Hamilton, who had only joined the Oilers' training camp Tuesday. A minor league journeyman for the vast majority of his career, Hamilton captained AHL Bakersfield -- Edmonton's minor-league affiliate -- for the past two campaigns and will be hoping to land a with another organization as the season approaches.

