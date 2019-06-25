The Stars will not extend a qualifying offer to Hartman ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

This news comes as a bit of a head-scratcher, as the Stars just traded Tyler Pitlick to Philadelphia in exchange for Hartman on Monday, but they evidently weren't comfortable with the fact that he would have arbitration rights that would allow him to argue for a higher salary had they sent him a qualifying offer. Dallas will, however, pursue Hartman as an unrestricted free agent, so there's still a chance that he ends up with the Stars in 2019-20.