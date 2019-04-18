Ryan Jones: Announces retirement
Jones will hang up his skates and end his professional hockey career.
Jones spent the past five seasons playing for Kolner Haie in the DEL after a knee injury with Edmonton sidetracked his NHL career. The 34-year-old -- who was drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2004 NHL Draft -- saw action in 334 NHL games with Nashville and Edmonton, in which he racked up 54 goals, 46 assists and 485 shots.
