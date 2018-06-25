Ryan Kujawinski: Not retained by club
Kujawinski was not given a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets on Monday, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.
Kujawinski -- who was brought in by the club via trade in February -- tallied five points in 17 minor-league contests with AHL Cleveland. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and may need to consider a move abroad if he wants to continue his professional career.
