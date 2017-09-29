Play

Malone -- who was in camp on a professional tryout -- was cut by the Wild on Friday.

Malone was not actually hoping to ink an NHL deal and instead was hoping to use the tryout as a springboard for an AHL-only contract. With just a minor-league contract, the veteran si be eligible to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which has been his stated goal all along.

