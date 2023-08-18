Merkley signed a one-year contract with Kunlun of the KHL on Friday.

Merkley spent last season in the AHL, scoring a pair of goals with six assists in 28 games with the Eagles. He started the season with AHL San Jose, managing 14 assists in 30 games before he was dealt to Colorado with Matt Nieto for Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut. Merkley was a disappointment after he was drafted 21st overall in the 2018 draft, playing only 39 games at the NHL level in 2021-22. He will try to get his career back on track with Kunlun, the lone KHL team playing in China.