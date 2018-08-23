Parent is set to take on an assistant coach role with AHL Binghamton for the upcoming season.

The move effectively ends Parent's playing days, although he hasn't suited up since 2015-16 when he was with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 31-year-old logged 106 NHL games for the Flyers and Canucks, in which he tallied one goals and six assists. The bulk of the blueliner's career was spent in the AHL, so it should be a relatively easy jump to minor-league coach.