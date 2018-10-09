Ryan Potulny: Becoming collegiate coach
Potulny will hang up his skates and join the coaching staff at the University of Minnesota.
After his college career with the Golden Gophers, Potulny was drafted by the Flyers in the third round of the 2003 NHL Draft. The center would go on to log 126 NHL games for Philadelphia, Edmonton, Chicago and Ottawa -- with his final NHL game coming in 2010-11. Following a three-year stint playing overseas, the North Dakota native will return to his alma mater and give coaching a try.
