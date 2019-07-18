Ryan Spooner: Joining Swiss club
Spooner agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Lugano (Switzerland) on Wednesday.
Spooner played in 52 games for New York, Edmonton and Vancouver last season, in which he tallied three goals, six helpers and 67 shots. After failing to impress with the Canucks, the 27-year-old was bought out and now will head overseas for the upcoming season.
