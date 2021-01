Stanton was released from his professional tryout with the Oilers on Saturday.

Stanton is under contract with the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, so he'll report there before the minor-league season starts in February. The 31-year-old Stanton hasn't played in the NHL since 2015-16, so there's little chance he rises to that level again in 2020-21.