Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin informed Suter on Tuesday that the Wild will buy out the remaining four years on his contract, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild are also cutting forward Zach Parise, who like Suter, has been a longtime mainstay in the lineup since the two signed identical 13-year, $98 million deals with the organization on July 4, 2012. Given that Suter's ice time and offensive production fell off dramatically in 2020-21, other teams around the league may not have interest on putting in a waiver claim for the 36-year-old blueliner, who is due $6.7 million from the Wild over the next four years.