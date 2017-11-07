Ryan White: Released from Boston
White was released from his PTO on Monday by Boston, per the TSN transaction log.
The 29-year-old has struggled to find a consistent gig since logging 73 games for Philadelphia in 2015-16, and will now officially become a free agent. White had been traveling and practicing with Boston since Oct. 10, and the release was mutually agreed upon.
