Ryan White: Released from Boston

White was released from his PTO on Monday by Boston, per the TSN transaction log.

The 29-year-old has struggled to find a consistent gig since logging 73 games for Philadelphia in 2015-16, and will now officially become a free agent. White had been traveling and practicing with Boston since Oct. 10, and the release was mutually agreed upon.

