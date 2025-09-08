Korczak agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Vlci Zilina (Slovakia) in August, per AHL Insider Tony Androckitis.

Korczak was not given a qualifying offer by the Lightning this offseason, making him eligible to sign elsewhere this summer. In 45 minor-league contracts last year, the 22-year-old center notched five goals and 10 helpers. Korczak has never made an NHL appearance despite being selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.