Wilcox was called up from AHL Rochester on Friday.

This transaction was processed in the wake of a lower-body injury to Robin Lehner, and Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) is concussed. Wilcox jumps to the big stage after going 11-7-2 with a 2.82 GAA and .903 save percentage through 28 games with the AHL's Americans. If the two aforementioned netminders don't suit up for Saturday's road game against the Predators, we might see Wilcox serving as the immediate backup behind Chad Johnson.